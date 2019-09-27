Kildare Focus

Listen: Over 800 People Attend Funeral Of Elderly Irish Man Who Died Alone In London.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Over 800 people turned out in Dublin for the funeral of an elderly Irish man who died alone in London this summer.

The mass for Joseph Tuohy in Glasthule was organised by Friends of the Forgotten Irish Emigrants.

Sarah-Jayne Tobin reports.

Stock image: Pexels

