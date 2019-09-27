Kildare Focus

Listen: Garda Commissioner Says Safe Access Zone Legislation Is Not Needed.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Garda Commissioner says existing public order legislation is strong enough to deal with anti-abortion protests.

Drew Harris has told the Health Minister his plans to introduce safe access zones are currently not needed.

Brendan O'Loughlin reports:

