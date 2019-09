The Finance Minister says any personal tax cuts in the budget will be minimal.

Paschal Donohoe's had to clarify comments made by the Taoiseach suggesting income tax reductions are being looked at.

Minister Donohoe has previously ruled that out - as the budget will be prepared on the basis of a no deal Brexit.

He insists there's no difference of opinion between him and the Taoiseach on the matter:



Image: Paschal Donohoe/RollingNews