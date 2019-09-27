Listen: Kildare TD Calls For Progress On Hate Crime Bill.

A Kildare TD is calling on on the Government to progress the ‘Criminal Justice (Aggravation by Prejudice) Bill to combat hate crime.

It follows online abuse against Fiona Ryan and Jonathan Mathis, after they appered in in a Lidl ad.

People abused the mixed-race couple on social media because of Jonathan's Brazilian background.

They are considering leaving Ireland.

Kildare South TD, Fiona O'Loughlin said the fact that there was no legislation in Ireland requiring a court to take a hate element into account when determining the appropriate sanction, was unacceptable.

Fiona Ryan says she doesn't think Ireland is a safe place to bring up their young son: