Listen: Justice Minister Says Govt. Committed To Preventing & Addressing Sexual Crime.

: 09/27/2019 - 16:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Justice Minister says the government remains committed to preventing and addressing sexual crime in all its forms.

Minister Charlie Flanagan's comments come as new CSO figures show Gardai recorded almost 3,300 sexual offences in the year to June, of which 113 were in Kildare.

The national total is  9 per cent more than the previous 12 month period.

The CSO notes that the data is under reservation.

CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Noeline Blackwell, says there needs to be a change in the way sexual offences are dealt with in Irish society:

File image: Charlie Flanagan/RollingNews

