The cost of childcare has risen despite record investment in the sector.

Parents in Kildare are paying, on average, €200 a week.

That's more than in 24 other local authority areas.

The increase is despite a nationwide investment of 117 per cent in the sector over the course of the last four budgets.

Tanya Ward from the Children's Rights Alliance says workers aren't benefiting from Government investment the way they should be.

