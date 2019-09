The Justice Minister's being urged to ensure speed cameras are in operation on the nation's roads this weekend.

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin has raised concerns ahead of a planned 24-hour strike by staff operating the 'Go Safe' speed camera vans.

Deputy Howlin says it's a Government contract, and Charlie Flanagan can't 'wash his hands of the matter' by saying the employer is a private company

File image: RollingNews