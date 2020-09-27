Listen Live Logo

KCC Asked If There Are Plans To Upgrade The Playgroud In Clane And Plans For Additional Playgrounds in Clane & Maynooth

: 09/27/2020 - 10:35
Author: Ciarán Halpin
playground.jpg

Kildare County Council has been asked if if it has any intention of upgrading the playground in Clane

The existing playground in Clane is opposite the old Abbey just off the Main Street.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Daragh Fitzpatrick has also asked the council provide an update on proposed playgrounds in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District.

Currently there is a playground in Maynooth at Harbour Field close to the Railway Station and Canal.

There are other playgrouds proposed in the area most notably in Derrinturn

Councillor Fitzpatrick's motion is set for the October meeting of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.

