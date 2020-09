An investigation is underway to indentify organisers of an anti-lockdown protest in Co Donegal yesterday afternoon.

Dozens of people gathered in Market Square in Letterkenny to hear speeches against Covid 19 restrictions.

Gardai aren't looking into breaches of public health rules by those attending as social distancing and mask wearing are "non-penal regulations".

But they are trying to identify the organisers under laws banning outdoor gatherings that don't comply with coronavirus restrictions.