Student representatives in Cork say those who'll have all their classes online should have their rent payments refunded.

All colleges have been told to do as much tuition online as possible when the new term starts.

The students' union at University College Cork says most have already made arrangements, and some have paid out up to 4,000 euro for accommodation alread.

Naoise Crowley, president of UCC SU, says they were afraid of a late decision all summer.: