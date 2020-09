Five more people with Covid-19 have died and another 248 people have tested positive here.

104 of the cases were in Dublin, with 37 in Donegal and 36 in Cork.

Yesterday there were more cases in the North than in the Republic as the six counties set another record for new cases of 319.

Professor Anthony Staines from DCU says the worry isn't neccessarily people travelling -- but what they do when they get there: