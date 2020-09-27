Listen Live Logo

An Officer's Been Injured In A Shooting At A Police Station In Los Angeles

: 09/27/2020 - 11:36
Author: Ciarán Halpin
An officer's been injured in a shooting at a police station in Los Angeles.

Officials say an individual walked in and managed to get hold of their gun before firing shots.

The officer wasn't struck and suffered only 'bumps and bruises'.

One person's been arrested.

