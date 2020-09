A nighttime curfew in the Australian city of Melbourne will be lifted later as part of coronavirus restrictions being eased.

Residents haven't been able to leave their homes, except for a medical emergency, between 9pm and 5am since the start of last month.

Primary school students will also return tomorrow, childcare services will re-open and some small gatherings will be allowed.

Howvever, fines for breaking the rules on gatherings have been increased to more than 3 thousand euro.