Listen: AG Didn't Follow Protocol In Writing To The Taoiseach Saying He's A Landlord When Giving Advice That A Ban On Evictions Would Be Open To A Constitutional Challenge

: 09/27/2020 - 12:16
Author: Ciarán Halpin
The Attorney General didn't follow protocol in writing to the Taoiseach saying he's a landlord when giving advice that a ban on evictions and rent increases would be open to a constitutional challenge.

Last month the moratorium which was brought in for the pandemic was replaced with a system based on individual's needs.

Renters in financial difficulty can apply to the Residential Tenancies Board for an exemption from rent going up or being evicted.

Sinn Fein's Housing spokesperson is Eoin O'Broin - he says it's concerning that Attorney General Paul Gallagher didn't inform Micheal Martin of a potential conflict of interest:

 

