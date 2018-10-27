Saturday Favourites

Counting Comes To A Close at Punchestown In Presidential Election

: 10/27/2018 - 09:13
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
countcentre20181027viarollingnews.jpg

Counting has been completed at Punchestown for the Presidential Election

145,000 people were eligible to vote in Kildare yesterday, just over 7,400 of them for the first time.

One noteworthy stat, a bit less than half  of Michael D's votes have no continuing preferences

The official result of Kildare North is as follows: 

Electorate 86,305

Total Poll 38,133

Invalid 444

Total Valid Poll 37,689

Peter Casey 7,210

Gavin Duffy 844

Joan Freeman 2,751

Sean Gallagher 2,258

Michael D Higgins 23,103

Liadh Ni Riada 1,523

 

Electorate 63,929

Total Poll 26,280

Invalid 307

Total Valid Poll 25,973

Peter Casey 5,819

Gavin Duffy 633

Joan Freeman 1,619

Sean Gallagher 1,829

Michael D Higgins 14,766

Liadh Ni Riada 1,307

Pic:RollingNews

