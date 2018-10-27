Counting Comes To A Close at Punchestown In Presidential Election

Counting has been completed at Punchestown for the Presidential Election

145,000 people were eligible to vote in Kildare yesterday, just over 7,400 of them for the first time.

One noteworthy stat, a bit less than half of Michael D's votes have no continuing preferences

The official result of Kildare North is as follows:

Electorate 86,305

ADVERTISEMENT

Total Poll 38,133

Invalid 444

Total Valid Poll 37,689

Peter Casey 7,210

Gavin Duffy 844

Joan Freeman 2,751

Sean Gallagher 2,258

Michael D Higgins 23,103

Liadh Ni Riada 1,523

KILDARE SOUTH

Electorate 63,929 Total Poll 26,280 Invalid 307 ADVERTISEMENT

Total Valid Poll 25,973

Peter Casey 5,819

Gavin Duffy 633

Joan Freeman 1,619

Sean Gallagher 1,829

Michael D Higgins 14,766

Liadh Ni Riada 1,307

Pic:RollingNews