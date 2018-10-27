Counting Comes To A Close at Punchestown In Presidential Election

Counting has been completed at Punchestown for the Presidential Election
145,000 people were eligible to vote in Kildare yesterday, just over 7,400 of them for the first time.
One noteworthy stat, a bit less than half of Michael D's votes have no continuing preferences
The official result of Kildare North is as follows:
Electorate 86,305
Total Poll 38,133
Invalid 444
Total Valid Poll 37,689
Peter Casey 7,210
Gavin Duffy 844
Joan Freeman 2,751
Sean Gallagher 2,258
Michael D Higgins 23,103
Liadh Ni Riada 1,523
Electorate 63,929
Total Poll 26,280
Invalid 307
Total Valid Poll 25,973
Peter Casey 5,819
Gavin Duffy 633
Joan Freeman 1,619
Sean Gallagher 1,829
Michael D Higgins 14,766
Liadh Ni Riada 1,307
Pic:RollingNews