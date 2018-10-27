Saturday Favourites

Listen: Michael D Higgins On Course To Be Elected For Second Presidential Term

: 10/27/2018 - 09:19
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
Peter Casey has been accused of descending to populism and 'lobbing grenades' to get his vote in the Presidential election.

Mr Casey looks set to finish with more than 20 per cent of the vote in today's election.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports

