The roof of Pearse Station in Dublin's to be replaced, with major works kicking off this Bank Holiday weekend.

Iarnrod Eireann says the roof structure, which dates from the 1880s, is in poor condition.

While track works mean DARTs are suspended between Connolly and Dun Laoghaire, and between Bray and Greystones today and tomorrow.

Iarnrod Eireann spokesperson Barry Kenny says a lot of work lies ahead for fixing Pearse Station's roof