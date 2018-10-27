The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Clocks Go Back An Hour For Winter Time On Sunday Morning

: 10/27/2018 - 09:33
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
clock_face_close_up.jpeg

The clocks go back an hour at 1am tomorrow (Sunday morning) - and it could be for the last time.

A public consultation across the EU has found 84 percent of Europeans want to stop the bi-annual changes between winter and summer time.

The Government has also launched a public consultation here, on whether we want to stop the changes - and whether we'd prefer to stay on winter or summer time.

Irish MEP Seán Kelly is on the European Parliament Group dealing with the clock change - he says the practice has outlived it's usefulness.

newstalk0916892.wav, by Hugh O'Farrell Walsh

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!