Listen: Clocks Go Back An Hour For Winter Time On Sunday Morning

The clocks go back an hour at 1am tomorrow (Sunday morning) - and it could be for the last time.

A public consultation across the EU has found 84 percent of Europeans want to stop the bi-annual changes between winter and summer time.

The Government has also launched a public consultation here, on whether we want to stop the changes - and whether we'd prefer to stay on winter or summer time.

Irish MEP Seán Kelly is on the European Parliament Group dealing with the clock change - he says the practice has outlived it's usefulness.