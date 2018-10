The crew of LE James Joyce have been involved in a mission in the Mediterranean to stop human smuggling and trafficking.

The ship sailed into Haulbowline Naval Base in Cork this morning, after helping migrants under Operation Sophia.

The crew of 57 were welcomed home by their family, friends and colleagues at the quay wall.

Captain of the LÉ James Joyce Lieutenant Commander Martin Brett says they're trying to stop people taking to the sea in unsafe boats