Listen: Presidential Election Outcome Sparks War On Words Regarding Travellers

: 10/27/2018 - 12:42
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
The outcome of the Presidential election has sparked a war of words between Peter Casey and the Co-Director of Pavee Point Martin Collins.

While tallies in two areas with a large traveller population in Limerick, saw the businessman poll strongly.

Kfm's Eamonn Torsney reports

 

newstalk1234464.wav, by Hugh O'Farrell Walsh

 

