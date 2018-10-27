Saturday Favourites

Kildare County Council Remind People Bonfires Are Illegal Ahead Of Halloween.

: 10/27/2018 - 15:17
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
bonfire_flame.jpeg

Kildare County Council are reminding people that bonfires are illegal

Ahead of Halloween, the council has warned it will carry out dozens of 'stockpiling raids' to remove bonfire material across the county.

The public are also being urged to report stockpiled material between now and Wednesday.

Last year, over 450 tonnes of bonfire materials were removed during the Halloween period in response to over 300 reports from the public.

Kildare Fire Safey Officer Chanel Ryan says the force has seen it's fair share of vandalism

chanel_ryan.wav, by Hugh O'Farrell Walsh

 

