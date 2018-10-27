Maynooth Muncipal District Asked To Clarify Lengthy Waiting Times For Social Housing

Members of Maynooth Muncipal District are being asked to clarify why it takes so long for the turnaround of a local authority house when it becomes vacant.

the National Oversight and Audit Commission's Local Authorities Service Indicator report for 2017 indicates that, on average, KCC social homes are vacant for 26.42 weeks, between tenants.

The longest lag, at 77 weeks, is in Sligo; the shortest, at 7 weeks, is in Westmeath

The motion, brought forward by Councillor Weld will be discussed at the November District Meeting on Friday.