"Multiple Casualties" Reported After Synagogue Shooting in Pennsylvania

: 10/27/2018 - 16:32
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
pennsylvania_us_state.jpg

Police in the US say there are "multiple casualties" after a shooting near a synagogue in Pennsylvania.

A gunman is reported to be active in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood in Pittsburgh.

People are being told to stay sheltered and report any unusual activity.

