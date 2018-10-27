Saturday Favourites

Update Sought On Progress To Flood Works Programme In Kilcock

: 10/27/2018 - 16:38
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
kilcock_geograph-3186148-by-ben-brooksbank_by_ben_brooksbank_cc_by-sa_2.0.jpg

Members of Maynooth District are being asked to provide a comprehensive update on the work programme currently in progress in relation to the flooding problems in the Courtown Little/Laragh areas in Kilcock.

Requests have been made to identify details of the work completed since the deputation was received by the District in May 2018

An outline of work/analysis that remains to be completed and the timescale envisaged for this to be done has also been requested.

The motion will be discused at the District Meeting on Friday

 

