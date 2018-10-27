Listen:Two More Dublin Schools have Found To Have Structural Problems

Two more Dublin schools have been found to have structural problems.

Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Lucan will undergo works over the mid-term that will allow it to partially reopen.

However additional off-site accommodation will be needed to house all 450 pupils.

Scoil Chaitlin Maude in Tallaght needs some remedial works but these are to be completed before students return after the break.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says he didn't close all schools immediately because he didn't want to cause panic.