Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen:Two More Dublin Schools have Found To Have Structural Problems

: 10/27/2018 - 17:19
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
school_classroom_2.jpg

Two more Dublin schools have been found to have structural problems.

Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Lucan will undergo works over the mid-term that will allow it to partially reopen.

However additional off-site accommodation will be needed to house all 450 pupils.

Scoil Chaitlin Maude in Tallaght needs some remedial works but these are to be completed before students return after the break.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says he didn't close all schools immediately because he didn't want to cause panic.

newstalk1647818.wav, by Hugh O'Farrell Walsh

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!