Calls For KCC To Look At The Suitability Of Undergrounding All ESB Cables In Prosperous Village.

: 10/27/2019 - 10:20
Author: Eoin Beatty
There are calls for KCC to look at the suitability of undergrounding all the ESB cables in Prosperous Village due to its unique heritage.

The motion was proposed by Fine Gael Cllr. Brendan Weld.

It will be discussed at Friday's meeting of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District.

