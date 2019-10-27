Classic Hits Sunday

KCC Responds To Calls To Install Solar Powered Big Belly Bins In Public Areas Around The County.

: 10/27/2019 - 11:26
Author: Eoin Beatty
litter_bin_logo.png

At the recent KCC monthly meeting, Fianna Fail Cllr. Veralouise Behan proposed a motion that the council install "solar powered big belly bins" in public areas through the county as part of climate emergency measures.

KCC responded by explaining that a solar-powered waste compactor is a smart device that reads a waste bin's fill-level in real-time and triggers an automatic compaction of the waste, effectively increasing the bin's capacity by up to 5-8 times.

The compaction mechanism runs on a battery, which is charged by the solar panel.

Two of these bins have been installed in Maynooth on a trial basis and the Council is currently assessing the merits or otherwise of this initiative.

Initial feedback is not positive for the following reasons; the compacted weight is very heavy and there are complaints from the crew about lifting /emptying and the cost is expensive - each bin costs €5000 [a standard bin is €500] and there is also a yearly service charge.

There seems to be only one supplier which is not very satisfactory from a procurement perspective.

The public have complained about hygiene as they must use a handle to open and close.

KCC concluded that the matter is currently being assessed but in the interim, it is not considered feasible to roll out on a countywide basis.

 

