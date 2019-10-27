139 People In Kildare Currently Availing Of Back-To-Work Enterprise Supports.

Figures from the Dept. of Employment Affairs and Social Protection show that, in Ireland, currently 4,800 people receive the back-to-work enterprise supports.

The numbers supported in County Kildare at the end of 2017 and 2018 were 337 and 212, respectively.

There are currently 139 participants in Kildare.

The numbers have reduced in recent years, which is in line with the overall trend on the scheme and reflects the improved economy and available job opportunities.

The back to work enterprise allowance scheme provides an incentive and support for people who are in receipt of certain social welfare payments, such as jobseekers and one parent families, to develop a business, while allowing them to retain a reducing proportion of their welfare payment over two years.

Individuals in receipt of the back-to-work enterprise allowance may also receive the enterprise support grant.

This grant offers up to €2,500 over the first two years of a new business and assists with the early business start-up costs.

Approximately 6,300 businesses were supported with this sizeable grant in 2018.