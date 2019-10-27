Classic Hits Sunday

5pm - 7pm
with
Dave McGrath

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

139 People In Kildare Currently Availing Of Back-To-Work Enterprise Supports.

: 10/27/2019 - 11:31
Author: Eoin Beatty
kfm_logo.jpg

 

Figures from the Dept. of Employment Affairs and Social Protection show that, in Ireland, currently 4,800 people receive the back-to-work enterprise supports.

The numbers supported in County Kildare at the end of 2017 and 2018 were 337 and 212, respectively.

There are currently 139 participants in Kildare.

The numbers have reduced in recent years, which is in line with the overall trend on the scheme and reflects the improved economy and available job opportunities.

The back to work enterprise allowance scheme provides an incentive and support for people who are in receipt of certain social welfare payments, such as jobseekers and one parent families, to develop a business, while allowing them to retain a reducing proportion of their welfare payment over two years. 

Individuals in receipt of the back-to-work enterprise allowance may also receive the enterprise support grant.

This grant offers up to €2,500 over the first two years of a new business and assists with the early business start-up costs.

Approximately 6,300 businesses were supported with this sizeable grant in 2018.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!