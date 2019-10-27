Just 1 Application For The Support Scheme For Renewable Heat In Kildare So Far This Year.

The Dept. Communications, Climate Change and Environment say a capital allocation of €5 million was provided for the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat in 2019.

As part of Budget 2020, a similar allocation of €5 million has been allocated for 2020.

Applications received are evaluated by SEAI, who administer the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat.

To date a total of 53 applications have been received by SEAI.

These are broken down as follows: Cork 10, Monaghan 7, Mayo 6, Tipperary 4, Waterford 3 Limerick 3 Donegal 3, Cavan 3, Laois 2 and 1 each for Dublin, Clare, Offaly, Wexford, Sligo, Westmeath, Kilkenny, Meath, Carlow, Kerry, Wicklow and Kildare.