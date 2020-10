Gardai at Naas are continuing to question a third person in connection to alleged corruption at an office of a statutory body.

The man in his 40s was taken into custody this morning and follows arrests of a man and a woman in August and September.

They were detained at Leixlip and Naas Garda Stations, respectively, at those times

The investigation is part of Operation Lakefront.

The man was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts