Listen: 354 People Hospitalised For Covid 19 Treatment Across Ireland.

The highest number of people with Covid-19 since May are being treated in Irish hospital today.

354 people with the disease are currently in wards, of whom 18 are at Naas General Hospital.

Nationally, 38 patients in ICU.

The positivity rate among those who are tested for Covid-19 is now 6.2 percent - still well above the 5 percent WHO benchmark which shows the epidemic is under control.

More than 115,000 tests have been carried out here over the past seven days.

However, Professor Luke O'Neill from Trinity College believes there may be a simpler solution to testing coming down the track:

Stock image: Shutterstock