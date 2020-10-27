K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 354 People Hospitalised For Covid 19 Treatment Across Ireland.

: 27/10/2020 - 15:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hospital.jpg

The highest number of people with Covid-19 since May are being treated in Irish hospital today.

354 people with the disease are currently in wards, of whom 18 are at Naas General Hospital.

Nationally, 38 patients in ICU.

The positivity rate among those who are tested for Covid-19 is now 6.2 percent - still well above the 5 percent WHO benchmark which shows the epidemic is under control.

More than 115,000 tests have been carried out here over the past seven days.

However, Professor Luke O'Neill from Trinity College believes there may be a simpler solution to testing coming down the track:

13luke.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!