There was a 3 per cent decrease in the number of births registered in Ireland last year.

According to a new report by the Department of Social Protection, 1,728 fewer births were recorded in 2019 than in 2018.

A total of 60,173 births were registered last year, which the department says continues a steady decrease in recent years.

There were 197 stillbirths in 2019, which is down 26 on the previous year.

Stock image: Shutterstock