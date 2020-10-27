Listen: La Leche Says Women Should Be Encouraged To Breastfeed.

Women should be encouraged to breastfeed during pregnancy and not just when the baby is born, according to an expert.

A new report shows that just 37.3 per cent of mothers are breastfeeding when they leave hospital with one maternity unit recording a rate of under 20 per cent.

The Irish Maternity Indicator System report for 2019 also shows that the rate of Caesarean sections increased again, to 34.3 per cent of all births.

Kay Browne from La Leche League breastfeeding support group says there should be a bigger focus on breastfeeding in the lead up to the birth;

Stock image: Shutterstock