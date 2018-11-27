Listen Back: Tuesday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett.

Listen back to Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by Head of Advocacy at Barnardos, June Tinsley, on the Winter Waiting List report showing that the lack of timely access to healthcare is harming childhoods; Pippa Maloney and Ali McCormack are members of the Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin and shared information about a major initiative undertaken by students to help the homeless in Kildare and Dublin; Clinical Psychologist Dr Malie Coyne on new research from the UK on loneliness shows 35% of adults often feel alone, and 53% fear something will happen to them and nobody will notice and Grangecon Christmas tree grower, Dermot Page.