Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen Back: Tuesday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett.

: 11/27/2018 - 16:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
microphone_pop_shield_kildare_focus_podcast_image.jpeg

Listen back to Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by Head of Advocacy at Barnardos, June Tinsley, on the Winter Waiting List report showing that the lack of timely access to healthcare is harming childhoods; Pippa Maloney and Ali McCormack are members of the Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin and shared information about a major initiative undertaken by students to help the homeless in Kildare and Dublin; Clinical Psychologist Dr Malie Coyne on new research from the UK on loneliness shows 35% of adults often feel alone, and 53% fear something will happen to them and nobody will notice and Grangecon Christmas tree grower, Dermot Page.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!