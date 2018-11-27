KCC: Short Term Homeless Accommodation Will Be Provided At Kerdiffstown House.

Kildare County Council says "secure and safe short term accommodation" for homeless people during the winter months will also be provided at Kerdiffstown House.

KCC partners with the Peter McVerry Trust in its cold weather initiative.

It says "All persons who present to the Homeless Team are assessed and every effort will be made to secure emergency accommodation, if it is determined that no other options are available to them. "

"The homeless team will continue to work with the Peter McVerry Trust to secure places and also to provide further places specifically for this purpose in Kerdiffstown House over the coming months"

In relation to the associated costs, expenses incurred in running this service are recouped from the Department of Housing