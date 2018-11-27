Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC: Short Term Homeless Accommodation Will Be Provided At Kerdiffstown House.

: 11/27/2018 - 17:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Kildare County Council says "secure and safe short term accommodation" for homeless people during the winter months will also be provided at Kerdiffstown House.

KCC partners with the Peter McVerry Trust in its cold weather initiative.

It says "All persons who present to the Homeless Team are assessed and every effort will be made to secure emergency accommodation, if it is determined that no other options are available to them. "

"The homeless team will continue to work with the Peter McVerry Trust to secure places and also to provide further places specifically for this purpose in Kerdiffstown House over the coming months"

In relation to the associated costs, expenses incurred in running this service are recouped from the Department of Housing

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!