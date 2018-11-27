Twitter Supports Legislation Aimed At Cracking-Down On Online Political Advertising.

Twitter says it supports new legislation aimed at cracking down on political advertising online.

The social media giant is appearing before the Dáil's Communications Committee, on which sits Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless, to discuss a Bill introducing more transparency on who is paying for political ads.

The Fianna Fáil Bill also tackles orchestrated social media campaigns, bots and phoney accounts.

The government was defeated in a Dail vote on the issue last year.

Karen White, Twitter's Europe Director of Public Policy, says it has its own plans for next year's European elections:

