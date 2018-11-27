Plans For Grand Canal Greenway Are Being Published.

Plans for the Grand Canal Greenway are being published.

Kildare County Council proposes to construct a shared walking and cycling greenway route along the Grand Canal Towpath, through the following townlands; Lyons, Clonaghlis, Tipperstown, Ardclogh, Boston, Clownings, Baronrath, Keeloges, Alasty, Killeenmore, Killeenbeg, Sherlockstown Common, Sherlockstown, Kerdiffstown, Sallins, Osberstown, Waterstown, Barrettstown, Landenstown, Donore, Goatstown, Downings South, Moods, Mylerstown, Robertstown East, Robertstown West, Lowtown, Derrymullen, Allenwood South, Allenwood Middle, Allenwood North, Killinagh Upper, Killinagh Lower, Ballybrack, Kilpatrick, Ticknevin, Ballyhagan and Clonkeen.

The development will comprise:

Improvement and upgrading of the existing towpath along the Grand Canal through the provision of a suitable surface i.e. Quarry Dust, Surface Dressing or Asphalt (Tarmac) depending on local conditions for pedestrian and cyclist use.

Provision of traffic safety measures and signage to facilitate safe pedestrian and cycling crossings and access to shared surfaces at Sallins, Digby Bridge, Landenstown Bridge,Bonynge Bridge and Robertstown and along limited sections of existing local road network.

Provision of access controls (pedestrian / cycling friendly gates) road markings, traffic calming measures, ducting and associated drainage works on the proposed cycle / walk way.

Provision of route signage boards and marker/distance posts along the proposed route. The route signage boards will be located at main access points onto the route in towns and villages, while marker/distance posts will be installed at 5km intervals.

There is a number of protected structures located within or adjacent to the proposed route. No works are proposed to any protected structure, and the proposed development will not materially affect the character of any protected structure.

The plans go on public display tomorrow, and yhe dealine for submissions is Wednesday, January 16th, at 5pm.

Stock image.