Listen: Farmers Begin Leaving Dublin City Centre, After Protest.

: 11/27/2019 - 15:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Farmers have begun leaving Dublin city centre.

Around 100 farmers, some from Kildare, began a tractor protest around St. Stephen's Green yesterday.

They still, however, want the Agriculture Minister to apologise for claiming death threats were made against management at C&D Foods.

Gardaí have confirmed that they have received no formal complaint of a death threat in relation to the pet food company.

Farmers initially said they would stop their tractor protest in Dublin city centre if the Minister met with them.

Michael Creed came to the picket line this morning to hear farmers' concerns and met with 5 farmers privately at the Department.

Castledermot farmer, John Dallon, speaking just before the dispersement, says the Minister needs to admit he was wrong.

Pictured tractors get a Gardai escort from Stephens Green as they start to leave Dublin. They were protesting over the price they are getting for beef and investment in rural Ireland. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

