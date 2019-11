A motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister is set to be defeated next week.

The Social Democrats announced the motion in Eoghan Murphy saying he isn't properly dealing with the housing crisis.

Fianna Fáil will abstain, calling the move a cynical one in the week of an election.

Social Democrats co-leader and Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy believes people want a Christmas election were this to pass:

File image: Eoghan Murphy/RollingNews