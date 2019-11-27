Gardai Launch Appeal On String Of Burglaries In Monasterevin.

Gardai have launched an inquiry in to a string of burglaries in Monasterevin.

All four occurred at around 6pm on Tuesday evening.

One of the burglaries occurred at Rickardstown, Kildangan, Monasterevin.

Two Burglaries occurred in the Oldgrange Wood housing estate, off the Rathangan Road, Monasterevin.

One burglary occurred in the Barrow Close Estate, Skirteen, Monasterevin which is located just off the Portlaoise Road, Monasterevin.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, and in particular, are asking drivers in the area between 5pm and 7 O'clock, who may have dash cam footage, to get in cout.

They can make contact with Monasterevin or Kildare Town Garda Station.

