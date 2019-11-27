Kildare TD: Education Minister Has Questions To Answer Over Summer Works Scheme Funding.

A Kildare TD says the Education Minister has "serious questions to answer" after funding for the Summer Works Scheme dropped to its lowest level in three years.

The programme provides funding to schools for small-scale building works.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless says just three Kildare schools have been approved for the 2020 Summer Works Scheme.

That's the lowest number of any county.

Deputy Lawless said, “The funding announced by Minister McHugh, is totally inadequate. Only €30m will be provided for schools under the 2019 programme – that’s down from €40 million in 2018 and €47 million in 2017...Minister McHugh needs to explain why funding for this year dropped by €10m.”

Stock image: Pixabay