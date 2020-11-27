Listen: Its Claimed Family In England Barred From Using Gaeilge On A Tombstone Denied Access To Justice.

There are claims a family in England who are not allowed use the Irish language on a tombstone are being denied access to justice.

The issues surrounding the grave of Margaret Keane who is originally from county Meath was raised in the House of Commons in London yesterday.

An ecclesiastical court in the UK claimed the use of the five words in Irish on the tombstone would be politicised.

Merseyside Labour MP Conor McGinn, who is originally from county Armagh says there needs to be changes to the rules which say the cost of ecclesiastical court appeals must be paid - even if they win the case.

