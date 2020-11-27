The Eleven To Two Show

Works Affecting Supply To Premises Between Newbridge, Castledermot & Derrinturn Have Just Finished.

: 27/11/2020 - 10:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Work has just finished, four hours behind schedule, on a major Irish Water project affecting supply to homes and business from Newbridge, to Castledermot, to Derrinturn.

Mains rehabilitation work began at 6pm last night, and were due for completion at 6am this morning.

Irish Water has confirmed the project's completion at 10.22am.

It says water supply in Newbridge, Athgarvan, Monasterevin, Rathangan, Allen, Kilmeade, Castledermot, Ballitore, Calverstown, Narraghmore, Kilcullen, Two Mile House, Brannockstown, Nurney, Suncroft, Kilgowan, Derrinturn, Prosperous, Allenwood and surrounding areas should now begin returning to normal.

That process, however, could take up to three hours.

 

Stock image: Pexels

