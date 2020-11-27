The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Announcement On Easing Of Level 5 Covid 19 Restrictions To Be Made Tonight.

: 27/11/2020 - 10:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An announcement on easing level 5 Covid-19 restrictions will be made this evening.

It's expected restaurants and gastro pubs will be allowed to reopen, despite NPHET advice.

The head of the HSE says he's concerned that there may be a spike in cases of Covid-19 in January as a result of people mixing over the festive period.

Paul Reid says people deserve to celebrate Christmas, but urged them to do so safely.

A leading intensive care specialist says we need a strong test, trace and isolate system if we are to open up the country next week.

Dr. Catherine Motherway, who is based at University Hospital Limerick, says it's crucial in stopping the spread of the virus in December:

A Fianna Fail TD thinks the country should be moved to Level 2 Covid-19 restrictions this evening.

Deputy Jim O’Callaghan says Level 2 measures are still very restrictive.

The Government may clamp down on pubs teaming up with local takeaways to serve food.

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins says they've been involved in intense discussions with Government.

File image: Paul Reid/RollingNews

