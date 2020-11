Around 13-thousand jobs are at risk at fashion empire, Arcadia Group, which operates more than 500 stores in the UK.

The owner of brands including Topshop, Burton, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins is reported to be facing administration.

It says it's working on “contingency options", which apparently include talks to secure a massive loan.

Dave Gill from the shop workers' union Usdaw is worried for staff, but is hoping for a positive outcome.



