The European Union has made the UK a significant offer to try to resolve the row over fishing rights in the Brexit trade talks.

It would involve EU fleets handing back up to 18 per cent of fish stocks caught in British waters.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, met European ambassadors this morning.

He'll travel to London this evening for talks with British counterpart David Frost, ahead of the final deadline of December 31st.

Stock image; Pexels