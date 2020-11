The number of people homeless in Ireland has begun to rise again.

New figures from the Department of Housing today show an increase in 81 to the total list in October.

Just over 8,700 people are without a home, and around 2,600 of those are children.

In Kildare, 133 people were living in emergency accommodation in October.

Focus Ireland's Roughan McNamara says the eviction ban needs to be widened during the pandemic: