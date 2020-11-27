Listen: Shops, Gyms, Hairdressers, Museums & Cinemas To Open On Tuesday.

Cabinet Ministers have given the green light for restaurants and pubs that serve food to open next week.

While shops, gyms, hairdressers, barbers, museums and cinemas will also be allowed to open.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

This will be a three stage re-opening.

Next Tuesday December first will see retail, gyms, hotels, hairdressers, barbers, museums, golf courses and cinemas allowed to open.

Cabinet has approved then the re-opening of restaurants, hotel restaurants and gastropubs from next Friday.

The time limits in these settings will be lifted if tables are more than 2 metres apart.

Finally the third stage will be when people are allowed to travel outside their county and visit other people's homes

That will start on December 18th and last until January 6th.

Up to three households will be allowed to meet during this win.

However, Christmas gatherings will come with guidelines.

The government will recommend not hugging or shaking hands with your guests.

Whoever is cooking Christmas dinner will also be told to wear a facemask while preparing and serving food.

People will also be told if they intend to have gatherings at Christmas to limit their contacts from now.

The cabinet meeting is ongoing with an announcement around 6pm this evening.

Stock image: Pixabay