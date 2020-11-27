K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Shops, Gyms, Hairdressers, Museums & Cinemas To Open On Tuesday.

: 27/11/2020 - 16:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
gym_weights_rack_pixabay.jpg

Cabinet Ministers have given the green light for restaurants and pubs that serve food to open next week.

While shops, gyms, hairdressers, barbers, museums and cinemas will also be allowed to open.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

17sd.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

This will be a three stage re-opening.

Next Tuesday December first will see retail, gyms, hotels, hairdressers, barbers, museums, golf courses and cinemas allowed to open.

Cabinet has approved then the re-opening of restaurants, hotel restaurants and gastropubs from next Friday.

The time limits in these settings will be lifted if tables are more than 2 metres apart.

Finally the third stage will be when people are allowed to travel outside their county and visit other people's homes

That will start on December 18th and last until January 6th.

Up to three households will be allowed to meet during this win.

However, Christmas gatherings will come with guidelines.

The government will recommend not hugging or shaking hands with your guests.

Whoever is cooking Christmas dinner will also be told to wear a facemask while preparing and serving food.

People will also be told if they intend to have gatherings at Christmas to limit their contacts from now.

The cabinet meeting is ongoing with an announcement around 6pm this evening.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!