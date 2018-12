5.8% of all new homes built in the state this year were in Kildare.

The latest report by GeoDirectory shows that construction began on 10,836 buildings this year, of which 624 are in this county.

1,452 commencement notices were issued in Kildare in the 12 months to August.

CEO of GeoDirector, Dara Keogh, says more than 21,000 residential addresses were added to their database in the past year.