862 incidents of trespassing on farms and in yards have been recorded this year.

An analysis by the Irish Farmers Journal shows 71 of those occured in Kildare.

That's the third highest such figure in Ireland, and the highest in Leinster.

Farmers have highlighted to the IFJ that there are mounting issues with illegal hare coursing and often report feeling powerless when faced with groups of men hunting with dogs.

Stock image: Pixabay.